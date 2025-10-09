TN govt rolls out application for empanelment under Thooimai Iyakkam

CHENNAI: The Special Programme Implementation department has invited stakeholders across the waste value chain for empanelment under the Thooimai Iyakkam mission.

A government release said that to strengthen the implementation of solid waste management across Tamil Nadu, the department has established "Thooimai Iyakkam" (Cleanliness Mission), under which Clean Tamil Nadu Company Limited (CTCL) has been formed as the dedicated body to execute programs and strategies effectively.

"As part of its inclusive approach, CTCL is inviting applications from stakeholders across the waste value chain, including waste processors, waste recyclers, scrap dealers, waste pickers and collection and transportation agencies. Through this initiative, CTCL seeks to build an integrated ecosystem that ensures scientific handling, recycling, and disposal of waste, while also empowering and recognising the contribution of both informal and organised sectors," the release added.

Eligible applicants are requested to fill out the registration form at https://thooimaimission.com/partnerships.