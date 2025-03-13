TN govt releases official logo, teaser for Budget 2025-26

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu government's 2025-26 Budget presentation, Chief Minister MK Stalin released a teaser video and along with the official logo on X.

The video shows silhouettes of the Chief Minister interacting with women, the elderly, and the youth, underscoring the government's commitment to social welfare schemes.

The 2025-26 Budget will be presented by State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu at the assembly hall in the state Secretariat on March 14.

The business advisory committee of the House will meet later that afternoon to decide the duration of the Assembly session.

The supplementary budget for the year will be presented the following Friday, on March 21, said House Speaker M Appavu.

The Budget session of the state Assembly is likely to be a stormy one, considering the prevailing political climate in the state.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that 100 screens will be set up across Chennai city tomorrow to live stream the Budget presentation. The locations include the Dr MGR Central Railway Station, Murasoli Maran Park, Anna Nagar Tower Park, Koyambedu bus terminus, Marina Beach, Pondy Bazaar, and Kathipara Park, as per Thanthi TV.