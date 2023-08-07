TN govt releases funds for conducting book exhibitions & book promotion campaign

CHENNAI: For knowledge dissemination, the State government has announced Rs 10 crore for conducting successful book exhibitions and five literary festivals in all districts of Tamil Nadu, led by Chennai city.

This will promote literary and cultural activities and will be implemented in collaboration with the participation of the general public.

During the budget meeting for the financial year 2023-2024, the minister for finance and human resources development announced the allocation of Rs 10 crore for conducting successful book exhibitions and literary festivals in all districts of Tamil Nadu. And, for the same, the funds have been allotted.

As per the request of the principal librarians, the 'book promotion campaign' in all districts has also been approved for implementation during the budget allocation for the year 2023-2024. The required funding and human resources have been allocated and authorised by the Department of Finance and the Ministry of Human Resources.

Book fairs are to be conducted in all districts under three categories A, B, and C.

Category A districts get funds of Rs 30 lakh, for category B districts, a fund of Rs 25 lakh will be awarded, and category C districts will get Rs 20 lakh, making a total of allocation of Rs 8.45 crore.

Both category A and B will cover seven districts followed by the remaining 23 districts in category C. The list of districts based on categories is as follows

Category A covers districts like Madurai, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Tirupur. Category B covers Districts like Vellore, Dindigul, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Nagercoil, Karur, and Kadalur.

Subsequently, category C covers districts like Perambalur, Viluppuram, Nagapattinam, Thirumangalam, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Kanchipuram, Krishnagiri, Ramnad, Namakkal, Tirupattur, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tiruvarur, Sivagangai, Thiruvallur, Nilgiris, Chengalpattu, Tenkasi.