TN govt receives national award for WRD’s Water Resource Management

CHENNAI: The State Water Resources Department (WRD) has been honoured with a national award for its efficient water management.

The department received the "Excellence in Integrated Water Resources Management, 2024" award from the Union Government’s Central Board of Irrigation and Power for its implementation of the World Bank-funded Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project (TNIAMP). This recognition highlights TNIAMP's significant contributions to water management and agriculture, setting a benchmark for the state's future projects, according to a government statement.

Launched in 2017, the project focuses on improving the productivity and climate resilience of irrigated agriculture across 47 river sub-basin areas in the state. It has successfully rehabilitated 2,626 tanks, 355 check dams, and 5,026 km of supply channels. Additionally, 94 artificial recharge wells have been constructed, and 117,290 hectares of farmland have been developed.

Collaborating with seven government departments and three state universities, TNIAMP uses a multidisciplinary approach. The project has adopted sustainable irrigation practices such as the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) and Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD), improving water efficiency, reducing methane emissions, and boosting agricultural productivity. Moreover, drip and sprinkler irrigation systems have conserved water and reduced cultivation costs, the statement added.

TNIAMP has also established over 4,000 Water User Associations (WUAs), empowering local communities in irrigation management. The project has strengthened market linkages, increased farmers' incomes, and improved aquaculture and livestock management practices. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and economic stability, TNIAMP continues to make a significant and lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's agricultural and water management sectors, the release further stated.