TN govt proposes hike in bus fare; seeks public opinion

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government proposes to increase the bus fare in state and seeks public opinion on the revision.

According to a report by Thanthi TV, public can summit their opinions in person or by post at the Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate, Guindy.

Public opinions are being taken about the fare hike, as buses serve as the primary mode of transport for many people throughout the state and this hike in bus fare will affect a lot of people.

It is to be noted that the last revision in bus fare was in 2018.