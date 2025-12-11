TN govt posts DVAC director as DGP in-charge, as incumbent goes on leave

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has posted DVAC director Abhay Kumar Singh as in-charge DGP/head of police force as the incumbent G Venkatraman went on leave for medical treatment.

The 1993 batch IPS officer, Singh is in the rank of Director General of Police, and he will be in-charge and temporary HoPF for the state.

According to a government order dated December 10, DGP and HoPF (in-charge) Venkataraman has been granted earned leave for 15 days from December 9 to 23 to undergo medical treatment.

"Abhay Kumar Singh, IPS, DGP/ Director, Vigilance & Anti Corruption, Chennai, is directed to act as Director General of Police/Head of Police Force, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (i/c) during the above said leave period," it said.