TN govt organises one-day ChatGPT workshop for entrepreneurs; check details

CHENNAI: The Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) is organizing a one-day workshop "ChatGPT for Entrepreneurs" on March 15 from 10 am to 5 pm at EDII-TN Campus in Guindy.

During the workshop, participants will receive an exclusive e-book with over 100 actionable ChatGPT prompts for business functions and gain access to a dedicated WhatsApp community for daily prompting tips and updates.

Qualification for the course would be a basic understanding of sentence-making or technical skills.

Under the workshop, various topics will be covered which include Introduction to ChatGPT and prompt engineering, vision and goal setting with ChatGPT, marketing and branding strategies, content creation and customer engagement, performance tracking and measuring strategies and real-time problem-solving, according to the press statement.

To know more about the workshop visit the website www.editn.in.