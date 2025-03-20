TN govt moves Madras HC against ED probe into Tasmac transactions

CHENNAI: Citing violation of basic structure, federalism, and separation of powers, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) moved the Madras High Court challenging the search and inquiry proceedings of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) alleging money laundering charges. The petition will be heard today (March 20).

The petition was moved by Dheeraj Kumar, the additional Chief Secretary of the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, alleging that the ED harassed the officials and employees of Tasmac under the guise of search operation.

The central agency should get consent from the government concerned before conducting any investigation or inquiry within the territorial limit of any State government, said the petition.

However, in the present case, ED conducted the search without the consent of the State government which is in violation of the basic structure of federalism, the principle of separation of powers, contended Tasmac.

The search operation was conducted with blatant disregard to the fundamental rights to life, liberty, and dignity of Tasmac employees, alleged the petition. ED subjected several employees of Tasmac to prolonged and unlawful detention for more than 60 hours in an arbitrary and high-handed manner, the petition alleged.

Hence, the Tasmac seeking relief from the high court challenging the search conducted by ED and interim relief to direct the enforcement agency to furnish the true copy of the Enforcement Case Information Register (ECIR) related to the money laundering allegation.

On March 6, the ED sleuths conducted a surprise search operation at the Tasmac head office and several other district offices on the alleged money laundering charge. It was alleged that the State generated tainted money through the private distilleries.

The search continued for three days and ended on March 8. During the search, the ED sleuths detained Tasmac officers ranging from lower level to top level, including women employees, for the search operation, seized their mobile phones, and subjected them to interrogation, added the petition.