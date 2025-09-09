TN govt launches Rs 50 crore Marine Resource Foundation: Minister Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Aimed at conserving marine biodiversity, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday launched the Marine Resource Foundation with an outlay of Rs 50 crore, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said.

Participating in the launch along with his cabinet colleague, Minister for Forests and Khadi RS Rajakannappan, Thennarasu said, “For the first time in the country, such a foundation has been set up in Tamil Nadu.”

“We must protect marginalised people in coastal areas because climate change and other factors threaten their livelihoods. This foundation has been established to provide them with the support they need,” the minister added.

Thennarasu also unveiled the logo for the Tamil Nadu Maritime Resource Foundation during the event.

According to a press release, the foundation will play a key role in empowering coastal communities, protecting natural resources, restoring mangroves and seagrass, promoting blue tourism and awareness, and supporting climate action through blue carbon initiatives.

Later, Thangam Thennarasu launched the Manali Ennore Restoration and Rejuvenation Council (MERRC) and distributed appointment orders to recruits in the Forest Department. He also released a book on MERRC, with the first copy received by Rajakannappan.

The council has been established to protect the Manali-Ennore region, a major industrial zone that also features rivers, canals, and mangrove forests, the release said.

“To protect this environmentally sensitive and economically vital zone, the office of MERRC has been set up in Manali,” it added. A 24x7 emergency centre has been established to respond swiftly to events such as cyclones, sea surges, and industrial accidents.

Projects aimed at improving livelihoods in the Manali-Ennore area will continue to be expanded through the council, the release said.