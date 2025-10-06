TN govt issues comprehensive SOP for giant wheel and ferry operations

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has released a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate the installation and operation of giant wheels, ferries, and amusement rides across the State.

The move follows a series of recent accidents involving amusement devices, prompting the government to establish a uniform and enforceable safety framework covering registration, installation, utilisation, passenger safety, and weather-related precautions.

According to the Government Order issued by K Manivasan, additional chief secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowment department, dated September 29, organisers, amusement park operators, and festival committees must obtain prior permission from the respective District Collectors before installing or operating any ride or ferry. All permanent giant wheels must secure approval from the Department of Tourism and obtain an ISO quality certification within six months. New operators must produce this certification before commencing operations.

For temporary giant wheels, permissions must be sought from relevant departments, including the Fire and Rescue Services, Public Works Department, and Water Resources Department, before operations begin. The SOP mandates that all rides undergo mechanical, structural, and electrical fitness tests conducted by qualified engineers, with certification submitted to the district administration.

At the installation stage, only approved, tested materials may be used, with strong anchoring, protective barricades, and adequate lighting at the site. During utilisation, operators must conduct daily safety inspections, record observations in logbooks, and ensure the presence of trained technical staff.

The G.O. strictly prohibits operation of giant wheels and ferries during severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, strong winds, or cyclonic warnings. In such periods, all rides must remain suspended until conditions stabilise.

To ensure passenger safety, the SOP mandates the availability of first-aid facilities, firefighting equipment, and life-saving devices such as life jackets. Safety instructions must be displayed prominently in Tamil and English. Overloading and unsupervised operation are strictly banned.

District Collectors have been directed to enforce compliance through regular inspections and initiate strict penal action against violations, including cancellation of licences, suspension of operations, and prosecution under applicable safety laws.

The government said the new framework reflects its firm commitment to safeguarding public lives and restoring confidence in amusement and ferry operations across Tamil Nadu by ensuring that recreation never compromises safety.

•Mandatory registration and Collector's permission for all rides and ferries

•Permanent giant wheels must obtain Tourism Dept. approval and ISO certification within six months

•Temporary rides require clearances from Fire, PWD, and Water Resources Departments

•Mechanical, structural, and electrical fitness certifications essential

•Operation banned during heavy rain, storms, or cyclones

•Daily inspections, logbooks, and trained operators mandatory

•First-aid, firefighting, and life-saving gear compulsory on-site

•Strict penalties and cancellation of licences for violations