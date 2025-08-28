TN govt issues advisory against unsafe bathing after Kerala amoeba cases

CHENNAI: Following reports of amoebic encephalitis cases in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday advised the public to avoid bathing in ponds, puddles, and poorly maintained swimming pools.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the disease, known as Primary Amoebic Meningo-Encephalitis (PAM), is caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri that thrives in polluted and stagnant water. “When water containing the amoeba enters through the nose, it can infect the brain and cause meningitis, leading to deaths. The disease is not contagious, so there is no need to panic,” he told reporters here.

The Minister noted that Kerala had reported 18 cases of the infection, with patients currently under treatment. He said those affected generally experience severe headache, fever, vomiting, neck pain, seizures, and mental confusion. He urged the people of Tamil Nadu to exercise caution and avoid unsafe water sources.

Subramanian, who had earlier visited veteran Communist leader R Nallakannu at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), also briefed on his health. Nallakannu, 101, was admitted on August 24 after suffering breathing difficulty. Doctors suspected food particles in his respiratory tract, which were removed through bronchoscopy. He was given respiratory support and antibiotics. After initial improvement, he again developed breathing problems on August 27 and is now under close observation with continuous treatment.

The Minister said a medical team comprising specialists from RGGGH and private hospitals is monitoring his condition. He appealed to the public and political leaders not to visit the veteran leader in person, stressing the need for rest and intensive medical care.

On stray dog bites, Subramanian said the government is taking preventive measures including sterilisation drives and shelters. Anti-rabies and anti-snake venom vaccines are now being supplied even at primary health centres, he added.