TN govt invites logo designs for ‘Chennai Sangamam’

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday invited creative artists and graphic designers to design an official logo for the upcoming 'Chennai Sangamam – Namma Ooru Thiruvizha', a grand cultural festival to be held in Chennai during the Pongal celebrations in January 2026.

According to the release issued by the government, the proposed logo must vividly reflect Tamil Nadu's rich heritage, artistic legacy, antiquity, folk traditions, and cultural essence.

Artists and designers are encouraged to submit their entries in digital format (AI, PNG, PDF – High Resolution) along with their profile details by October 20, 2025, either by post or email (artandculture1991@gmail.com).

The selected logo will serve as the official emblem of the festival, and the winning designer will be honoured with a special award during the celebrations.