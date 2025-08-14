TN govt has time for movies, not workers grievances says Minister Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Thursday criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the arrest of sanitation workers during their protest at the Ripon building (Greater Chennai Corporation headquarters), alleging that the administration had time to watch a film but not to hear the workers’ demands.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the Har Ghar Tiranga rally at Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital in Royapuram here, Murugan said the workers, who had been protesting for their demands through democratic means, were “brutally arrested” and that the government had failed to even grant them a brief hearing. He noted that the introduction of private players in conservancy work began during the previous Congress–DMK coalition government.

Murugan also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging “vote chori” in elections, calling the charge unfounded. On development, the Minister said Tamil Nadu’s growth has been aided significantly by central government schemes and funding. Citing recent data showing the state’s Gross State Domestic Product growth at 11.19%, he claimed it still lagged behind states such as Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting infrastructure projects undertaken since 2014, Murugan listed the expansion of Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, and Thoothukudi airports; the extension of the metro rail to North Chennai; and the upcoming double-decker flyover from Maduravoyal to Chennai Port. He said these were part of the Prime Minister’s vision for a developed India by 2047. Over 500 BJP workers joined Murugan in the rally, which proceeded from Stanley Medical College to GA Junction, Old Washermenpet.