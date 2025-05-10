TN govt grants Rs 25,000 subsidy to 10 Hajj pilgrims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday launched the scheme of providing subsidy to first-time Hajj pilgrims through the Tamil Nadu Hajj Committee in the state.

As a mark of launching the scheme, the CM distributed cheques worth Rs 25,000 each to 10 people at the Secretariat on Saturday morning.

Announced in the Assembly in the 2024-25 financial year, the State government offered to provide Rs 25,000 each as subsidy to people undertaking Hajj pilgrimage for the first time through the committee. Under the scheme, the government would distribute Rs 25,000 each to 5,650 persons at an estimated cost of Rs 14.12 crore this financial year.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, State Minorities Welfare and Overseas Tamils Welfare Minister SM Nasar, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, chairman of the committee P Abdul Samad, and principal secretary of state BC/MBC and minorities welfare S Vijayaraj were also present during the function.