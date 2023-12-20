TN govt gives in-principle nod to start 12 hydroelectric projects

CHENNAI: To better integrate renewable energy in the grid and meet peak-hour power demand, the State government has given in-principle approval for the execution of 12 pumped storage hydroelectric projects (PSHEPs).

They have a combined generation capacity of 11,800 MW under the public-private partnership model. Tangedco’s board has resolved to allocate 3 PSHEPs to the National Thermal Power Corporation.

According to a GO, 15 PSHEPs with a combined generation capacity of 14,500 MW would be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 77,000 crore. The PSHEP has upper and lower reservoirs that act as a ‘giant battery’ to store energy when it pumps water to the upper reservoir. The stored water can be used during the peak hour, or whenever required, to generate energy through a hydro plant.

NTPC will take up the pumped storage projects at Upper Bhavani (4x250 MW), Sandynalla (4x300 MW) and Sigur (4x200 MW). Tangedco plans to take up Sillahalla Stage-I and Stage-II (1000 MW each), Kodayar (1500 MW), Manalar (1200 MW) and Aliyar (700 MW) and other 8 projects.

As per the GO, the storing of water in the upper reservoir will have to be done during the flood season or when excess water is available without affecting the irrigation demand, and in consultation with the officials of the Water Resources Department.

A senior Tangedco official said that considering the high cost of lithium-based battery storage energy, the PSHP offers a cheaper option for power utilities.

Dr K Kasthurirangaian, chairman, Indian Wind Power Association, welcomed the GO and said: “Wind power generation is infirm. With the PSHEP, it can become a firm source of energy.”