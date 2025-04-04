TN Govt girls school hold awareness on menstrual hygiene

CHENNAI: To create awareness on menstrual hygiene among government school girls in Chennai, the management of government girls higher secondary school in Ayapakkam held an informative session on Thursday.

More than 300 students and parents participated in the event organised on behalf of the Karmugil Foundation, an NGO working on health, education and empowerment for those in economically weaker backgrounds.

“Even if there is a change in the menstrual cycle and/or severe pain, girls should inform their parents and consult a doctor immediately. It’s imperative to maintain hygiene during menstruation and eat the right and healthy foods,” said Jayashree Sharma, a gynaecologist working in the city-based ladies’ speciality clinic.

S Kalyananthi, a member of the widows and destitute women’s welfare board, added: “Don’t be afraid to share concerns during menstruation. If there is a regular change, talk to your family in schools.”

To further educate students, stakeholders like advocate Sivasakthi Abhinaya, chairperson of Thalaivar Muthuvel, Karunanidhi Stalin Academy Durai Veeramani, and a city college professor Archana participated in the event.