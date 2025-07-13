TN govt gets rare applaud from Guv RN Ravi for healthcare system 

CHENNAI: In a rare and resounding endorsement, Governor RN Ravi on Sunday praised the state's healthcare ecosystem, calling it a "model of healthcare excellence" and lauding its global appeal in medical services.

Speaking at a Doctors' Day celebration held at the Bharathiar Mandapam in Raj Bhavan, the Governor said, "Even international patients seek treatment in Tamil Nadu. We don't just offer world-class medical care — we do it with ethical values."

Describing doctors as "living gods," the Governor underscored the profound societal reverence for the medical profession.

"In times of distress, the first person we turn to is a doctor. That's why they are rightly called 'living gods', " he said, adding that India lost more doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic than soldiers in the Kargil War — a sacrifice that should not be forgotten.

Governor Ravi stressed the need to instil respect for doctors from an early age. "Just as we honour teachers in textbooks, doctors too must find their rightful place. A culture of gratitude must begin in childhood," he said, urging society to view healthcare not as a commercial enterprise but as a sacred service.

Referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, the Governor said health is pivotal to national development.

"A healthy India is the foundation for a developed India. Doctors are not just individuals — they are national assets," he said.

Ravi also advocated for reviving India's ancient wisdom in natural living, noting his experiences in Nagaland, where centenarians thrive through simple, nature-aligned lifestyles.

"Your service must become a national movement," the Governor told the medical community, urging them to be ambassadors of health literacy and societal well-being.

The event saw the participation of prominent figures from the medical fraternity, health professionals, students, and dignitaries.

The event also featured special addresses from eminent doctors, including Dr V Mohan, Dr Chockalingam, Dr Kameswaran, and Dr Palaniappan Manickam. Several medical luminaries were felicitated for their outstanding service to society and the nation.