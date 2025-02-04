TN govt following spiritual politics, says Adheenam

TIRUCHY: With the provision of full support to the temples in conducting consecration, the state government is following the spiritual politics, lauded Dharmapuram Adheenam on Monday.

Tiruvaiyaru Ayyarappa Kovil consecration was held on Monday in which the Dharmapuram Adheenam Srila Sri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swami and thousands of devotees took part.

While speaking to reporters on the occasion, Adheenam said that the State government had given all sorts of support to conduct the consecration.

“During every auspicious day, a consecration takes place in Tamil Nadu. During Margazhi month, I have visited around 450 temples across the State among them renovation works have been completed in at least 50 per cent of the temples and consecration has taken place and this is possible with the support of the state government,” the Adheenam said.

He stated that the State government is very particular in fund allocation to the temples and with this, we can aptly term that the state government has been running spiritual politics, Adheenam stressed.