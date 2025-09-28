TN Govt flays EPS for politicising Karur tragedy, calls remarks ‘irresponsible and misleading’

CHENNAI: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Sunday came down heavily on AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) for accusing the ruling DMK government of failing to ensure adequate security during public meetings and rallies of opposition parties, following the stampede at actor and TVK president Vijay’s rally in Karur.

In a statement, Ma Subramanian said it was deeply unfortunate that a Leader of the Opposition chose to indulge in “petty politics” at a time when the entire State was grieving a heart-wrenching tragedy. “When the people of Tamil Nadu are mourning, EPS is attempting to derive political mileage out of a calamity. There are several platforms to debate politics, but doing so amidst a disaster is heartless and condemnable,” he said.

The Minister recalled that stringent safety guidelines and conditions were imposed by the police after reviewing earlier rallies, but the TVK approached the Madras High Court challenging them. “Despite clear restrictions, TVK functionaries violated police norms, resulting in chaos. EPS, without understanding the facts, is irresponsibly hurling baseless allegations,” he charged.

Ma Subramanian further accused the former chief minister of setting a “dangerous political precedent” by earlier instigating people against ambulances during rallies. “It was EPS who misled Tamil Nadu by blocking ambulances and spreading a wrong mindset among cadres. His reckless comments have influenced such unacceptable behaviour,” he alleged.

Defending the government’s swift response, the Minister said Chief Minister M K Stalin personally monitored rescue operations, deputed ministers to Karur, and announced relief measures and an inquiry commission. “Unlike EPS, who watched from a distance during past crises, our Chief Minister acted immediately,” he asserted.

Further, Ma Subramanian urged the Opposition to engage in responsible politics. “Do politics with the people, not over the dead. EPS’s statements are politically indecent and morally bankrupt,” he added.