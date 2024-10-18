TN govt earmarks Rs 3.77 cr for 100 electric autos under 'Climate Warriors' plan

CHENNAI: To raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainable lifestyles, the Tamil Nadu Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests has allocated Rs 3.77 crore for the procurement of 100 electric auto-rickshaws under the 'Climate Warriors' initiative.

As part of the programme, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) will appoint women from self-help groups (SHGs) to serve as climate warriors. They will be responsible for promoting awareness of the ban on single-use plastics, encouraging use of eco-friendly alternatives, and educating the public on climate change and sustainable living practices, a government order (GO) issued by Department Secretary P Senthilkumar read.

The initiative is part of a broader announcement made during the 2023-2024 state budget session, which proposed that 500 self-help groups would lead the programme with a budget of Rs 20 crore.

The TNPCB had initially proposed distributing 500 e-autos through the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) at a tentative cost of Rs 26.24 crore. Now, the department has approved the procurement of 100 e-autos at Rs 3.77 crore in the first phase.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu imposed a ban on single-use plastics starting January 1, 2019. The central government then expanded the ban on July 1, 2022, to include items such as plastic earbuds, balloon sticks, plastic flags, candy and ice-cream sticks, thermocol decorations, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, and stirrers.