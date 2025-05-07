TN govt doubles festive advance for employees and teachers to Rs 20,000

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a Government Order (GO) doubling the festive advance for eligible government employees and teachers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

Chief Minister MK Stalin made the announcement in the Assembly on April 28 under House Rule 110, with the intention of assisting staff members in celebrating holidays with their families.

According to Daily Thanthi, this order issued, applies to teachers, non-teaching staff, and government employees in local body-run and government-aided educational institutions.

As a result, they are eligible to receive a festive advance payment of Rs. 20,000.

It has been stated that no change has been made in the process of deducting the funds.