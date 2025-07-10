TN govt denying fisherfolk subsidy for inscribing TVK’s name on boats, alleges Vijay

CHENNAI: Criticising the ruling DMK government for what he described as bias in distributing aid to fishermen, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Thursday accused Chief Minister MK Stalin's administration of refusing to grant subsidies to fisherfolk who had inscribed his party's name on their boats. The act exposes political discrimination and authoritarianism of the regime, he said.

Vijay's remarks came in response to reports that government officials denied financial assistance to fishermen in Kootapuli coastal village, Tirunelveli district, for branding their vessels with the actor’s party name "Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.”

"If our fishermen friends write the name of TVK on their boats, will they be denied subsidies? I strongly condemn the autocratic act of the DMK government," he said in a statement.

Highlighting the plight of the coastal community, Vijay said fishermen already face life-threatening challenges, particularly due to the ongoing conflict with Sri Lankan authorities over maritime boundaries and the arrest of Indian fishermen.

"While the central and State governments have failed to resolve long-standing issues like the retrieval or leasing of Katchatheevu islet, they are now targeting fishermen for their political affiliations," he added.

The actor-turned-politician questioned whether the same rules would apply to boats bearing the DMK's name or flag.

"The subsidies are not the DMK's personal wealth but public tax money. Denying them on political grounds is both unconstitutional and immoral," he said, demanding a complete rollback of such discriminatory practices.

Issuing a stern warning, Vijay said, "If the State continues down this path of suppression, TVK will be forced to launch a major protest in defence of the fishermen's rights and democratic principles."