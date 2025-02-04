TN govt constitutes three-member committee to recommend appropriate pension scheme for govt employees

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to recommend the most appropriate pension scheme for the state government employees considering the employee's request and financial situation of the state.

A notification issued by the state government late on Tuesday night said that the Tamil Nadu government has decided to constitute a three- member committee of officers to thoroughly study the old pension scheme, participatory pension scheme and unified pension scheme and recommend the best pension scheme for Tamil Nadu Govt Employees taking into account the financial situation of the state and government employees demand regarding pension scheme.

The three member offices committee will consist of additional chief secretary of the state rural development department Mr Gagandeep Singh Bedi, former director of Madras School of Economics professor KR Shanmugam and deputy secretary (Revenue & expenditure) of the state finance department Mr Prathik Dayal.

The committee has been advised to submit its detailed report and recommendations to the state government within nine months, the release added.

The committee has been constituted following the notification issued by the union government on January 24, 2025 regarding the unified pension scheme for union government employees.

Early last month, Tamil Nadu finance minister Thangam Thennarasu announced in the state assembly that the state government would constitute a committee regarding the implementation of old pension scheme for the state government employees after the union government released the guidelines for the unified pension scheme.

Pertinently, the ruling DMK promised its election manifesto for the 2021 state assembly polls that it would implement the old pension scheme for all Tamil Nadu government employees who have been insisting that the pension scheme that was in vogue before April 1, 2003 must be implemented for them.