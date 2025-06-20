TN govt cheating transport staff in pay revision, alleges Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday condemned the State government, alleging that the DMK regime is trying to exploit transport employees by reducing the amount of their salary revision.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the updated salaries will be provided as per the 15th wage revision from the current month. "But, the pay revision that will result in employees losing Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per month, as the government added hidden clauses. Around 30,000 employees out of 1.10 lakh employees will be affected," he added.

He recalled that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi ensured wage agreements every three years for transport employees. During MK Stalin's government, this was increased to four years. This led to employees losing a year's wage hike. Moreover, arrears will be given to the staff from September 2024 instead of September 2023 as per the 15th wage revision. They will lose one year's arrears," he pointed out.

Expressing that the DMK government is attacking transport employees, Anbumani alleged that the DMK government lacks compassion.

"Employees in various unions, including members from those affiliated with DMK’s association, are agitated. Respecting the concerns of the employees, the government should fix the hike just and fair. Also, the government should avoid exploiting the employees," he urged.