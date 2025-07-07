TN govt arts & science colleges to increase admission by additional 20%

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Monday announced that this year also there will be a 20% increase in the admissions at government Arts and Science colleges.

He said several thousand students were still waiting to get admission into Arts and Science colleges.

"Following the instruction of the chief minister, it has been decided to increase the intake capacity in these colleges", he added.

According to the minister, there will be an increase of 20% seat capacity in all government colleges, and 15% in government-aided colleges, besides 10% in self-financing Arts and Science colleges.

The minister also appealed to the students to utilize the opportunities to get admission for various courses in Arts and Science colleges.

Govi Chezhiaan also claimed that Tamil Nadu is the leading state in the country in gross enrollment ratio in higher education.