TN govt approves Rs 8 K-cr for Hogenakkal project

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has granted in-principle approval for the ambitious Rs 8,428.50 crore Hogenakkal Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project (Phase-III), to be implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

According to a Government Order issued by D Karthikeyan, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, on September 29, the project will be executed with JICA's soft loan of Rs 4,384.10 crore, alongside contributions from the Government of India (Rs 2,283.40 crore), State Government (Rs 1,172.50 crore), and Industries (Rs 588.50 crore).

This comprehensive scheme, designed to provide safe and sustainable drinking water to Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, marks the third phase of the landmark Hogenakkal Combined Water Supply Project. It encompasses 11 engineering packages, including design-build and competitive bidding components, with meticulous cost allocations for civil works, consultancy, GST, and contingencies.

The Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) and the Department of Economic Affairs have cleared the proposal, estimating the total project cost at Rs 8,428.50 crore. The JICA loan assistance, part of the agency's Rolling Plan, aims to bolster infrastructure for a reliable, fluoride-free water supply.

In alignment with JICA guidelines, a Project Management Consultant (PMC) will soon be appointed to oversee execution, costing Rs 354.40 crore (including GST). The Request for Proposal for consultancy and tender for Contract Package-2A (Rs 185.40 crore) will be floated under Local Competitive Bidding (LCB) norms.