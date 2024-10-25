TN govt approves 11 paramedical courses at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital

CHENNAI: The State Government has granted permission to the Director of Medical Education and Research to start 11 Paramedical Courses at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, Guindy, Chennai from the academic year 2024-2025.

These courses would include eight certificate courses, two diploma courses and one degree course.

The certificate courses include that of Anaesthesia Technician, Operation Theater Technician, Cardiac Sonography Technician, Cardiac Catheterization Lab Technician, Dialysis Technician, Pump Technician, Emergency Care Technician and ECG/Treadmill Technician. These courses are of one year duration and would have an additional three months training period. There are two seats available for all the courses.

Two-year diploma courses are being offered in Radio Diagnosis Technology and Medical Lab Technology, with an additional of three months internship.

There are two seats available for the diploma courses.

The degree course is being offered as BSc Neuroelectro Physiology for a period of three years and will have a year of internship. The course has five seats.