TN govt appoints Sai Kumar as Commissioner of Revenue Administration

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has appointed senior IAS officer, M Sai Kumar, as the new Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Additional Chief Secretary to the Revenue Administration and Disaster Management.

This decision follows the recent transfer of Rajesh Lakhani, the previous incumbent, who has been deputed to the central government.

According to the Government Order issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, M Sai Kumar, who previously served as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC), will now take over from Rajesh Lakhani in the vital position overseeing revenue administration and disaster management.

Rajesh Lakhani, who had been heading the Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Department, moved to the Centre earlier this month on deputation, marking the beginning of his tenure as the Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education.