TN govt allows shops, commercial establishments to remain open 24X7 for next 3 years

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order extending permission for shops and establishments in the state to remain open 24x7 for the next three years. The government order, issued by the department of Labour Welfare and Skill Development on May 8, will come into effect from June 5, 2025. It will apply to shops and commercial establishments employing 10 or more persons.

The GO follows Chief Minister MK Stalin’s announcement at the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peramaippu conference held on 5 May in Madurantakam, where he assured to extend the permission for another three years. The previous GO, which allowed shops and establishments to operate round the clock, remains valid until June 4, 2025, according to a statement from the Labour department.

This extension is expected to benefit the general public by improving access to services and enhancing economic activity.