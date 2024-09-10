TN govt allots Rs 500 cr to restore 5,000 waterbodies

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered the allocation of Rs 500 crore to restore 5,000 waterbodies across the state, Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy said on Tuesday.

The move aims to rehabilitate minor irrigation tanks, ponds, and their feeder channels in Panchayat Unions across the state.

The work will be carried out in the current fiscal through community participation, the Minister informed in a press release here.