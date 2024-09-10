Begin typing your search...

    TN govt allots Rs 500 cr to restore 5,000 waterbodies

    The move aims to rehabilitate minor irrigation tanks, ponds, and their feeder channels in Panchayat Unions across the state.

    ByPTIPTI|10 Sep 2024 4:32 PM GMT
    TN govt allots Rs 500 cr to restore 5,000 waterbodies
    X

    MK Stalin

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered the allocation of Rs 500 crore to restore 5,000 waterbodies across the state, Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy said on Tuesday.

    The move aims to rehabilitate minor irrigation tanks, ponds, and their feeder channels in Panchayat Unions across the state.

    The work will be carried out in the current fiscal through community participation, the Minister informed in a press release here.

    Tamil NaduChief Minister M K StalinWaterbodies Restoration
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick