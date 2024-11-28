TN govt allots house to Maraimalai Adigal’s granddaughter in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: After approaching the district collector for housing assistance, renowned scholar Maraimalai Adigal’s granddaughter was allotted a house under the slum clearance project, and the key was handed over to her by the Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

S Lalitha, Tamil scholar Maraimalai Adigal’s granddaughter, was residing in a rented house at Thanjavur Keezha Vasal. She approached the Thanjavur district Collector, B Priyanka Pankajam, and appealed to her to allot a home from the slum clearance board project as she could not afford to pay the rent. Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, disbursed her a monetary assistance of Rs 1 lakh on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Thanjavur district collector allotted a house (House No: K5) from the project and called her to the collectorate, and minister Govi Chezhiaan handed over the key to Lalitha in the presence of the collector Priyanka Pankajam and DRO Thiyagarajan.

While speaking to reporters, Lalitha said the officials scrutinised her application for house allotment and asked her to pay a sum of Rs 73,000 to benefit from the scheme. “But the officials said that the government had initiated the payment, and the key was handed over to me. I thank the CM for paying attention to my grievance and fulfilling my request,” Lalitha added.