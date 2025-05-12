Begin typing your search...

TN govt allocates Rs 150 crore for 'Namakku Naame' Thittam in rural areas

The government has also released detailed guidelines for the execution of the scheme.

AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 May 2025 10:52 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-12 07:16:17  )
TN govt allocates Rs 150 crore for Namakku Naame Thittam in rural areas
X

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has granted approval and allocated Rs.150 crore fund for the implementation of the Namakku Naame Thittam in rural areas during the current financial year.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the government has also released detailed guidelines for the execution of the scheme.

The 'Namakku Naame' scheme will allow government schools, colleges, and community welfare centres to carry out development works under this initiative.

Namakku Naame schemeNamakku Naamey Thittamdevelopment schemesgovernment schools
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X