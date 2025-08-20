TN Governor RN Ravi leaves for sudden 4-day trip to New Delhi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi will leave for New Delhi on a four-day visit on Wednesday evening. He will depart from Chennai at 5.30 pm. by an Air India flight, accompanied by his secretary, aide, and security officer.

The Governor will return to Chennai on August 23 (Saturday) by another Air India flight, scheduled to land at 4.30 pm. According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Governor will attend a university event during his stay in the national capital.

However, there is also speculation that he may meet Union Home Minister Shah and other senior ministers during the visit. The visit will take place amid continuing differences between the Governor and the State government.

On Independence Day, his customary ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan was boycotted by the ruling DMK, its allies, and the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.