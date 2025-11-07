TN Governor RN Ravi leaves for 2-day trip to New Delhi

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi will leave for New Delhi on Friday evening on a two-day private visit. He will depart from Chennai at 4.25 p.m. by an Air India flight, accompanied by his secretary, security officer, and personal assistant.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Governor’s trip will be purely personal and will not involve any official engagements. Governor Ravi is scheduled to return to Chennai on Saturday night, with his return flight from Delhi set to depart at 9.00 p.m. by Air India.

Although his sudden visit has drawn curiosity in political circles, official sources have clarified that the Governor is not expected to meet any senior Union Ministers or national leaders during his stay. With both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to remain occupied with the ongoing Bihar election campaign, no meetings have been planned, the sources said.

He will resume his official duties at Raj Bhavan upon his return on Saturday night.