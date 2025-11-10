TN Governor Ravi proud of taking Tamil to every Indian

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre has taken steps to teach Tamil to people across India, Governor R N Ravi said on Monday while addressing the gathering at the curtain raiser programme for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras.

Highlighting the central government’s efforts to promote Tamil learning among non-Tamil speakers, the Governor said, “We have even taught Tamil to students from Assam at the Raj Bhavan. Tamil is one of the world’s most ancient and profound languages, and we are bringing it closer to every Indian.”

This year’s edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, themed “Let’s Learn Tamil,” will begin on December 2 and continue for a month. Over 1,500 delegates across seven thematic segments will take part in the cultural and intellectual confluence. As part of the initiative, 300 students from Uttar Pradesh will visit Tamil Nadu to learn Tamil.

Calling the event a visionary initiative inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said, “From Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, we are one people with diverse cultures and cuisines, bound by a shared heritage.” He also commended IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti for his meticulous coordination of the event.

Businessman Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, CICT vice-chairperson Dr Sudha Sheshayyan, CICT director R Chandrasekaran, and others participated in the curtain-raiser event.