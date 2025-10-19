TN Governor Ravi, EPS among leaders extending Deepavali greetings

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Sunday extended heartfelt Deepavali greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu, wishing them joy, prosperity, and harmony. Using the State government’s official emblem in his festive message, the Governor said, “On the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, heartfelt greetings to our sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu. Deepavali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, righteousness over evil, and wisdom over ignorance.”

Extending warm Deepavali greetings, Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the festival spreads the spirit of love and compassion.

He praised the hard-working people of Tamil Nadu, including farmers, labourers, traders, and professionals, for their resilience and contribution to the State's progress.