TN Government's response raises more doubts than certainty, alleges Arappor

CHENNAI: Reacting sharply to the Tamil Nadu government's clarification on the Pallikaranai Ramsar wetland controversy, civic watchdog Arappor Iyakkam on Tuesday said the State's response "raised more questions than answers" and only reinforced allegations of wrongdoing in the approval of the Brigade Morgan Heights project.

Arappor asserted that the government's claim that the Pallikaranai Ramsar site has not been "officially notified" yet exposes a lack of political will to protect the ecologically sensitive marshland. "What is the purpose of designating a Ramsar site if the government is not committed to conserving it?" the group asked.

Quoting provisions of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, it said the regulations apply to Ramsar sites from the date of designation itself, which in this case was April 8, 2022. "The government's own DIPR press release admits that all Ramsar sites are deemed covered under these rules,” it added.

Arappor further accused the State of delaying the Integrated Management Plan for over three years and attempting to "mislead the public" by citing procedural formalities. "The Brigade project's 14.7-acre site lies squarely within Ramsar boundaries as per both the State Wetland Authority and CMDA maps,” the statement said.

Urging the government to act immediately, Arappor demanded the cancellation of environmental clearance and building approval granted to the project and called for action against officials involved in the alleged violation.