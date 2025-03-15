TN Government to submit 3 Metro lines’ DPR seeking Centre’s equity contribution

CHENNAI: The State government will soon be submitting the Detailed Project Reports (DPR), prepared by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), for routes from Poonamallee and Parandur, Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam and from Koyambedu to Pattabiram, seeking equity contribution from the Union government.

The Poonamallee to Sunkuvarchatram to Sriperumpudur line will be constructed for 27.9 km at Rs 8,779 crore. And, from Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam, the line will cover 15.46 km at Rs 9,335 crore and from Koyambedu to Pattabiram via Avadi, the Metro Rail will cover 21.76 km at Rs 9,744 crore.

Meanwhile, the DPR for the Metro Rail projects on the Avinashi Road and Sathyamangalam Road routes in Coimbatore, estimated at Rs 10,740 crore, and for the Thirumangalam–Othakadai corridor in Madurai, estimated at Rs 11,368 crore, have been submitted for equity contribution from the union government.

Construction work in both the cities will pick up right after the approval for the funds is granted.

Also, the DPR is to be prepared for the routes between Tambaram to Velachery via Guindy covering 21 km and Light house to High Court covering 6 km.