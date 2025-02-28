TN government to appoint ombudspersons in 14 districts to improve transparency in implementation of MGNREGA scheme

CHENNAI: To enhance transparency and address the grievances of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, the state government has initiated the process of filling vacant ombudsperson positions.

Of the 37 districts, which collectively have 91.67 lakh active workers, the position remains vacant in 14 districts. The Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj recently conducted interviews and shortlisted candidates for the vacancies in Perambalur, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Pudukottai, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam, Theni, Thenkasi, The Nilgiris, Villupuram, and Virudhunagar.

Under the MGNREGA Act, the ombudsperson is an independent authority. They will receive complaints from MGNREGA workers regarding issues such as the non-disbursement of job cards and employment-related concerns for eligible households. The ombudsperson is empowered to issue directions to resolve these issues.

"We have published the list of candidates shortlisted for the post of ombudsperson. The public is invited to express their views and register any objections regarding the candidates. After 30 days, we will finalise the candidates and make the appointments," said a senior bureaucrat in the department.

The role of the ombudsperson is to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of the 100-day employment scheme.

"Their tenure will be two years, with the possibility of an extension based on their performance," added the official

The ombudspersons will work alongside the Social Audit Unit (SAU), which is responsible for conducting audits and addressing issues such as financial misappropriation, deviations, and wage-related concerns, thereby contributing to the effective implementation of the scheme.

Given the range of challenges, including corruption and the lack of employment due to financial constraints, the role of the ombudsperson is critical in improving the quality of work and increasing the number of employment days for workers.

According to government data, workers in Tamil Nadu receive less than 43 days of employment, well below the 100 days guaranteed by the Act.