TN government schools set to open admission from March 1 for upcoming academic year

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that admissions for academic year 2025-2026 in government and government-aided schools will begin from March 1.

PA Naresh, the Directorate Of School Education issued a circular to all District Education Officers, Regional Education Officers, and school principals to ensure proper implementation of the admission process.

As per the circular, schools are instructed to admit children above the age of 5 who have completed pre-primary education at Anganwadi centers in rural areas.

District Education Officers, school principals, teachers, and members of the school management committees, along with Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers, have been tasked with overseeing the admission process.

The circular also directs schools to provide admission for students from other schools who wish to join government schools in the first grade or higher grades, added a Maalaimalar report.

Additionally, the government is also focused on raising awareness about the services, welfare schemes, and scholarships available in government schools.

Further, it should be advised to immediately upload the details of students on the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) website.