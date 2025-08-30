TN government sanctions two-year study to conserve Olive Ridley population

CHENNAI: In a move that aims to protect the Olive Ridley turtle population in Tamil Nadu, the state government has sanctioned Rs 84 lakhs for a detailed two-year study that would commence this year.

According to a report in The Hindu, the study comes in response to recent reports of an increase in turtle fatalities recorded between December 2024 and March 2025, where hundreds of turtles were found dead, reportedly due to rampant fishing operations. The project will use advanced telemetry technology to closely monitor the fine-scale movements, nesting behaviours and interactions of the turtles with fisheries.

As per a government order issued by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, the study will involve satellite tagging 20 turtles across key nesting sites such as the Chennai coast and the Cauvery Delta. The move would allow researchers to track their movements in near-shore waters throughout the nesting season from November to April.

Apart from this, 10000 flipper tags will be deployed to mark individual turtles for long-term studies on site fidelity and migration. Officials said that the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) will lead the satellite tagging effort, while the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) will perform near-shore surveys to identify hotspots and assess bycatch risks in fishing zones.

The funding will be divided between the two institutes, with WII receiving Rs 53.65 lakhs for satellite tags, transmission and personnel and AIWC being allocated Rs 30.29 lakhs for fieldwork expenses such as boat hire, accommodation and flipper tags.

Officials said that the main goal of the research is to collect important data on migratory routes, foraging grounds and nesting habits to shape future conservation strategies.