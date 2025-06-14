TN government orders monthly report on grievance petitions

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered all department secretaries and district collectors to submit monthly reports on the actions taken on grievance petitions received in government offices. The new rules apply to petitions received both in person and through email.

As per the new rules, an acknowledgment must be given within three days after receiving a petition, and the problem must be solved within one month. The Chief Secretary has asked all officers to strictly follow these rules and submit monthly reports without delay, said a Thanthi TV report.

Each office must keep a special register for grievance petitions, following the format attached to the Government Order (GO).

The actions taken on each petition should be written in this register. At the end of every month, the head officer must check the register and make sure that pending petitions are solved quickly.