TN government issues guidelines: Criminal cases for forging documents to grab public lands

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of the State government locking horns with the Madras Race Club (MRC) over Rs 4,830 crore land in Guindy, the State Revenue Department has issued a detailed order to protect public lands and prosecute people grabbing public lands.

In an order issued on September 20, P Amudha, principal secretary of the department, has issued detailed guidelines to protect public land, including prosecution of land grabbers.

As per the order (copy available with DT Next), the department has instructed officials to register criminal cases against anyone who creates forged government documents for grabbing public lands.

Officials have been told to retrieve government lands immediately from unlawful occupants/encroachers and utilise the same for public purposes.

The department has also asked them to identify government properties and verify the authenticity of the assignment orders and documents, with the occupants.

If the documents were found to be forged, bogus or illegal, all appropriate actions would be initiated to resume the land and prosecute the offenders.

The district collectors have been told to maintain proper registers indicating assignment orders, assignee details, survey numbers, and keep them updated.

The department has requested the Commissioner of Land Administration to monitor the progress of the aforesaid processes.