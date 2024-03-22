TN Government departments to go paperless via 'e-office'

CHENNAI: After a gap of four years, the Tamil Nadu government has given shape to enforce ‘e-Office’ in all government departments, PSUs, boards and state-owned agencies by allocating Rs 7 crore.



The speed and efficiency of e-Office will not only aid departments in informed and quicker decisions but additionally makes them go paperless.

In 2019, the then AIADMK government issued an order from the Information Technology Department to all of the heads of the departments about the implementation of e-Office at the price of Rs 19 crore.

A senior official from the IT department, quoting a recent order from IT Department, informed DT Next that the project could not be implemented because of COVID-19 pandemic scenario from 2020 March (and subsequent series of lockdowns) till 2021.

Stating that during 2022, the new government has given administrative approval and financial sanction of Rs 7.06 crore were accorded for the implementing e-Office in the departments from the own funds of Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) under phase-1 of the project.

According to the guidelines, the procurement details include to purchase as many as 4,571 computers at the price of Rs 17 crore and a total of 283 ADF (flatbed) scanners at a price of approximately Rs one crore.

The official stated that the TNeGA will upgrade its online tool titled 'e-Office', (currently, only for few departments), which will now help employees from all of the departments to access their office information at homes like IT employees through the project.