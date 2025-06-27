TN gets good inflow following rains in Cauvery catchment areas

COIMBATORE: As an intensified southwest monsoon brought copious rains in Cauvery catchment areas and with surplus discharge from Karnataka dams, the inflow into Tamil Nadu rose sharply to 50,000 cusecs on Thursday and is expected to go up further.

Both Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dams in Karnataka, which have reached their full reservoir level, have reportedly released a surplus of 76,000 cusecs.

From an inflow of 24,000 cusecs on Wednesday night, the inflow into Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery into Tamil Nadu, increased to 32,000 cusecs on Thursday, 10 am and 42,000 cusecs at 2 pm and further to 50,000 cusecs at 7 pm.

With the Cauvery river in spate, the Dharmapuri Collector R Sadheesh issued an order banning bathing and coracle operations in Hogenakkal, a popular tourist destination. Police have shut the entry point to the falls. Also, people were advised against bathing or washing clothes on the course of the river.

Meanwhile, the heavy inflow into the Mettur dam has raised hopes that the reservoir will fill up in the coming days.

Inflow into the dam almost doubled from 18,290 cusecs on Thursday morning to 37,263 cusecs in the evening. Eventually, the storage level in the dam also went up by a foot from 112.73 feet on Thursday morning to 113.05 feet on Thursday evening. Therefore, the release of water from the dam for delta irrigation has been increased to 22,500 cusecs from 16,000 cusecs.

In Coimbatore, a flood alert has been issued to people living along the course of the Bhavani river as the Pillur dam has reached brim on Wednesday night. Water level in the dam rose to 97 feet as against its FRL of 100 feet, resulting in the discharge of the surplus 13,140 cusecs on Thursday morning. The dam got filled up on May 25, then on June 16 and for the third time now.

Since rains continued to pound Valparai hills, the Sholayar dam also reached its FRL of 160 feet on Thursday. Holiday was declared for schools in the hills due to the rains.