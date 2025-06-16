TN forms committee to examine impact of SC ruling in recruitment process

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order to set up a committee headed by a retired judge to examine the impact of a Supreme Court ruling on the state's recruitment process, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier announced in the assembly that a committee would be formed under the chairmanship of retired High Court judge G M Akbar to study the changes brought about by the Supreme Court's ruling.

The aim of the committee is to examine the potential impacts in the future, and to provide legal solutions as the rank list in the Tamil Nadu government service selection system was based on social justice.

The government order states that this committee will operate with Chennai as its headquarters and the state government has ordered the appointment of officers and staff to assist the committee. The committee

is also required to examine legal remedies and recommendations and submit a report within three months.