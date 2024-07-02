TN Forest department to launch helpline number for green committees this month

CHENNAI: The state forest department will launch a common helpline number to streamline the removal of trees across the state. Individuals and authorities can use this number to obtain permission to remove trees.



The residents can also use the helpline number to alert the department about the unauthorised felling of trees. According to a forest department source, the decision to launch the number was made during the 8th meeting of the State Green Committee a few days ago. “The number will be launched on July 15 or 16. As the helpline is for the entire state, the State Green Committee will share the details with the concerned district green committees,” the forest department source said.

At present, any individual, private firm, or government department should obtain the consent of the district green committees for removing, shifting, or pruning any tree situated on public or private lands.

“The district green committees will inspect the site once it receives the request to fell or shift trees through the helpline number. It will take a call as per the existing norms. However, the applicants should propose if he/she will translocate the trees or plant new saplings as part of compensatory afforestation,” an official explained.

In case of any government department proposals to fell trees for projects, the green committees will discuss it in detail before proceeding with approval. On the other hand, the green committee will issue approval immediately on an emergency basis for individuals seeking to remove trees affecting the stability of buildings.

In another development, the forest department has completed the preparation of the Tamil Nadu Preservation of Trees (Government Lands) Act, 2024.

“The draft of the Tree Act will be released for the public to seek suggestions and objections before finalising. It is expected that the draft will be released online within 10 days. The Act will be notified as per the Assembly announcement,” the official added.