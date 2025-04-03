TN forest department plans biodiversity study for Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve

CHENNAI: In a move to ensure systematic conservation of flora and fauna of Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tirunelveli by preparing a biodiversity assessment report, the state forest department has decided to conduct a study to evaluate biodiversity richness of the protected area.

According to a forest department document, the primary objective of the study is to generate a scientifically robust, globally standardized biodiversity assessment report that will serve as a reference for conservation planning, policy formulation and sustainable development initiatives.

"The study aims to evaluate all components of biodiversity, including flora, fauna, fungi, and microbial diversity across the district's (Tirunelvei) diverse terrains and ecosystems," the document said.

The study will be conducted based on a filed assessment by implementing plot-based sampling methodology. The study will identify spatial distribution and density of species across different terrains apart from identifying ecosystem services and the ecological significance of such terrains.

Moreover, the study will identify threatened, endemic, and invasive species, following global conservation frameworks such as IUCN Red List Criteria.

During the study, the terrain of Tirunelveli will be categorized as Western Ghats forest ecosystems, riverine ecosystems, wetlands, dry lands and coastal zones.

During the study, the forest department will specifically target invasive alien plant species Lantana camara, Parthenium hysterophorus, Prosipis juliflora and Eichhornia crassipes (water hyacinth) for documentation. Invasive fish species like Clarias gariepinus (African Catfish), Pterygoplichthys spp. (Suckermouth catfish) and Achatina fulica (Giant African Snail) will also be documented during the study.

The department has invited qualified institutions, NGOs, research organizations, and independent experts to conduct the study.

It may be noted that the camera trapping exercise carried out in 2022 to assess the Tiger population had obtained 84 tiger images from which 5 tiger individuals were identified. "The water bodies of the reserve are dammed up by the Tamil Nadu electricity board and extensive work is ongoing for hydro-power generation. This has led to the shortage of water in certain parts of the park. Densely populated human habitations, tea and coffee plantations and linear infrastructure developments are leading to change in land use patterns," Status of Tigers report released by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) said.