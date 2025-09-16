TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Coast Guard return to Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 20 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned to Chennai on Tuesday.

In the end of June, fishermen from Rameshwaram were fishing at sea in two groups when they were surrounded by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard for crossing the border. All of them were arrested and sent to prison.

Later on July 27, another group of 9 fishermen was arrested by the Coast Guard and sent to prison. The court imposed a penalty of five lakh Sri Lankan rupees, and seven fishermen who paid the penalty were released and handed over to the Indian embassy on August 14.

Another 13 fishermen were released and handed over to the Indian officers a few days ago. Officers arranged travel documents for the fishermen, and all of them arrived in Chennai on an Air India flight that landed in the early morning.

Officials from the Fisheries department welcomed them at the airport and arranged transport to their native villages.