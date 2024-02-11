TN first to host language tech meet in age of AI: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the Tamil Nadu government was the first in the country to host a conference in the country for language technology in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In his valedictorian speech, which was read out on the final day of the three-day KaniTamil24 conference by State IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Stalin said that he takes pride in stating that Tamil Nadu was the first State in the country to oragnise a conference for language technology in the age of AI.

“Let there not be an iota doubt that the KaniTamil24 conference would lay the platform for keeping Tamil language, special forever,” the CM said. Appreciating Minister Thiaga Rajan for helping Tamil language leave an imprint in the domain of technology at a pace on par with the leading languages of the world, the CM said that the conference organised by his Dravidian Model government was a continuation of the Tamil Inayam - 99 conference organised by their later leader Kalaignar M Karunanidhi 25 years ago.